Summer 2023 took a while to come, but the sun has finally broken through the clouds with a welcome lift in temperatures.

The good weather has also lifted the mood of procurement managers around the country, with a notable change in tone over the last seven days.

The talk of €4.50/kg by 1 September has subsided and instead many factories have had to increase their quotes to get cattle this week.

Bullocks are now working off €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg in the main, with €4.70/kg being paid to a few larger operators this week.

Heifers are also up, with €4.70/kg now achievable for heifers and €4.75/kg being paid out in some cases.

Factories are going in with lower quotes, but seasoned negotiators are coming out with 5c to 10c/kg more when the cheque is signed.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bonuses continue to be paid out at 10c to 30c/kg, along with the 20c/kg in-spec bonus.

Bulls

The bull trade took a positive turn this week, with up to €4.95/kg being paid to a few specialised bull finishers for U grading under-24-month bulls.

R grading bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg, with a little more going to regular suppliers and those with numbers.

O and P grading bulls are trading at 5c to 15c/kg less than this, with fat cover being a big determinant on price for some of the poorer-quality bulls.

Cow prices

The manufacturing trade also remains strong, with good demand for fleshed cows from all factories this week.

Mince dishes feature strongly on back-to-school menus, which always adds some life to the trade.

Well-fleshed P+3 cows continue to trade at €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg, depending on weight and quality.

O grading cows are working off €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg, while good R grading cows are coming in at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg.

U grading cows are being quoted as high as €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg in some factories which are anxious for cows.

The mart is still the place to go, with young, heavy, well-fleshed cows highly sought after in marts.

Factory agents buying for next-day killing are paying a lot more than cows are being quoted to smaller farmer operators.

Kill figures

Last week’s kill came in at 33,318 - a massive drop of 1,186 head on the previous week.

The heifer kill saw a drop of almost 700 head, with the bullock kill back by 350 head. The bull kill also saw a drop in the last week.

Numbers of finished cattle remain very tight on farms. Last week was the third week in a row that the kill dropped and it’s expected to drop again for the current week.

Irish Farmers Association livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “Prices paid for suitable lots of cattle have moved on by 10c to 15c/kg this week, with quoted prices bearing no resemblance to what factories are prepared to pay.

‘Dig in’

“Farmers should dig in, sell hard and take back control of beef prices. Where factories are not coming up with the higher prices, the returns from mart sales are easily competing and are a real alternative outlet that should be considered, particularly as NI buyers become more active.”

NI comment

Prime cattle quotes at northern plants are unchanged at 446p/kg (€5.53/kg inc VAT) for U-3 grading animals.

But with factory agents hungry for cattle, there are deals from 462p to 466p/kg (€5.66 to €5.71/kg) being freely offered for in-spec animals, some of which include transport.

Quotes for cull cows are also unchanged, with R3 animals on 346p/kg (€4.24/kg), but deals are running above the 360p/kg (€4.41/kg) barrier.