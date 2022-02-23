Factories want cattle and are willing to do deals, no matter what type of stock you have.

It doesn’t matter whether you have bulls, bullocks or P grading cows this week, factories want cattle and are willing to do deals.

Agents appearing in yards, friendly phone calls and the line “don’t do anything without talking to me” are all back in the mix this week

The little book with the weight limits has been thrown out the window, with the standard answer of “we’ll work them” when heavy weights are talked about.

Bullocks are generally moving this week at €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, with Foyle Meats, Donegal, out in front with its quote of €4.60/kg base price for bullocks killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Heifers have also improved in some plants, with €4.50/kg to €4.55/kg base price being paid in most factories, with Foyle Meats, Donegal, at €4.65/kg base.

Factories are very open to do deals at the moment, with all sorts of bonuses and sweeteners being thrown in on top of base quotes. Flat deals for Hereford and Aberdeen Angus are being done at €5/kg.

Bonuses

Aberdeen Angus bonuses have also improved in the last week, with some factories moving to 30c/kg for in-spec cattle.

Hereford cattle are now at 20c/kg bonus on top of quality assurance and grid bonuses.

Bookings for the Certified Angus Group close on 28 February. Cattle booked through the group will be eligible for a 30c/kg bonus between March and May.

Cows

The manufacturing beef trade continues to be very strong, with cows still a very solid trade.

Some factories have improved cow quotes and there are reports of €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg for mixes of O and P grading cows being paid to some farmers.

R and U grading cows are being quoted as high as €4.40/kg, with smaller lots of P grading cows back at €3.85/kg to €3.90/kg.

Bulls

Bulls are back in vogue, with some factories now up at €4.65/kg for U grading under-24-month bulls.

R grading bulls are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, with deals completed for loads of black and white O and P bulls at €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.40/kg, but €4.45/kg has been paid to regular suppliers

Last week’s kill

Last week’s kill came in at 35,554 head, down just under 1,000 on the previous week’s kill of 36,407.

Bulls saw the biggest drop, with the bull kill falling just over 600 head on last week to 3,494.

Cows and heifers saw small drops, with the bullock kill increasing by just over 200 head.

Veal slaughtering doubled last week, with 3,252 calves slaughtered last week.

The 2022 slaughter figure is up 800 calves when compared with 2021 data.

Across Europe and around the world, beef prices are increasing. France has crossed €5/kg for young bulls.

Currency changes has meant the Brazilian beef price is coming close to €4, over €1/kg higher than it was this time last year.

Argentina is also performing very strongly, with R3 bullocks coming in at €4.47/kg. The USA is also tracking over €1/kg higher at €4.54/kg last week.

NI comment

Cattle prices are slowly edging upwards in Northern Ireland, as processors look to maximise throughput and capitalise on the current beef market.

Base quotes for U-3 grading animals are holding at 398p/kg (€5.05/kg inc VAT).

However, in- spec steers are moving from 410p/kg (€5.21/kg), with heifers moving from 412p to 414p/kg (€5.24 to €5.27/kg).

Cull cows are a flying trade and although quotes are stock on 310p/kg (€3.94) on R3 animals, deals are more typically 330p/kg (€4.19/kg).