The beef trade remains as it was, with no big changes to quotes this week.

Foyle Meats in Donegal corrected its quote back closer in line with the rest, but, other than that, it’s as you were.

Bullocks continue to work off €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg, with the odd €5.30/kg being paid where numbers are involved.

Heifers are also a similar trade, with €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg being paid this week.

Young bulls

The young bull trade remains firm, with factories still willing to pay good money for well-fleshed bulls.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg.

P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Cow trade

The cow trade remains very strong, with a lot of heavy cows still being sold through marts where agents remain active.

U grading cows are trading in a wide differential, ranging anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with young cows a super trade in the live ring.

P3 cows are working off €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

While factories continue to cry about the trade tanking, taking a look around some of our main markets paints a different picture.

In Britain, R4L heifers are hitting £5.07/kg (€6.10/kg incl VAT) this week, with finished cattle in scarce supply and demand strong. U3 French bulls are being quoted at €5.86/kg this week, while U3 Italian young bulls are at €6/kg. In Germany, R grading bullocks are coming in at €5.77/kg.

Factories continue to play a super game in managing the kill. Last week’s kill came in at 29,472, which is an extremely low level of animals slaughtered for the middle of April.

It’s the second-lowest kill so far in 2023. To put this into context, there were almost 34,000 cattle slaughtered for the same week in 2022 and 29,609 head of cattle in 2021 in the middle of a COVID-19 lockdown.

The fact that factories are delaying some farmers in getting their cattle killed this week is nothing to do with the amount of cattle that are out there - it’s to do with the number of days factories are opening, with many only opening half days and doing three-day weeks in their efforts to control the kill.

It’s a really cynical management tactic, but, unfortunately, they have the power to do it.

Farmers shouldn’t be tricked into thinking that the country is full of cattle because your factory is delaying killing. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, with numbers expected to get critically tight from the beginning of May onwards.

While there continues to be a €200/head price difference between cattle slaughtered in NI and ROI, small numbers are travelling north for direct slaughter.

There have been 4,056 cattle exported for direct slaughter to NI in 2023, down 97 head on the same period in 2022.

Live exports of cattle to farms in NI are also back, with 6,983 exported from January to March 2023 compared with 8,907 for the same period in 2022.

NI comment

There is plenty of life in the beef trade north of the border, as regular finishers report deals of 500p/kg (€5.99/kg inc VAT) for good numbers of U3 grading animals, despite base quotes back at 480p/kg (€5.75/kg).

Farmers with smaller numbers are seeing prices running 2p to 4p/kg below this level, while bigger finishers are 2p to 4p/kg above it.

Deals on cull cows are also running well above quotes of 390p/kg (€4.67/kg), with reports of 415p to 420p/kg on offer (€4.90 to €5.03/kg).