Factory demand for all types of slaughter-fit stock remains insatiable. Some reports point to agents contacting farmers who would normally have cattle coming fit for slaughter to supplement current levels of throughput, while other finishers report cattle being lifted immediately following their purchase.

There are differences between regions and agents and others have commented that numbers are being boosted by producers who are exposed to rising feed costs moving cattle once they have a sufficient fat cover.

This is partly serving the purpose of satisfying throughput now, but as some carcase weights are significantly lighter, it is likely to lead to a void further down the line.

Whatever the situation, factories are keen to maximise throughput and are active in the market regardless of two fewer days processing this week.

Some plants have increased prices on offer by 5c/kg, leaving an increasing number of heifers trading from a base of €4.75/kg and steers from a base of €4.65/kg to €4.70/kg.

A number of plants are still working off a 5c/kg lower quote and are using the option of paying 5c/kg higher as a means of sweetening the deal and securing a sale.

Quotes at the top end of the market are 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher, with Foyle Meats continuing to lead the line in terms of base quote offered.

However, it is clear from prices reported by the Department that other plants are utilising specialist finishers and paying higher to stay tied into this supply base.

Variation

There is significant variation rising to as high as 20c/kg to 30c/kg between the top and bottom prices paid across different classes and producers should be mindful of this when moving stock.

There is also significant variation reported in flat-price deals for Angus and Hereford cattle.

Reports suggest that the selling power of producers with Hereford and Angus cattle coming fit for slaughter is being strengthened by the fact that breed bonuses are soon set to increase.

The Hereford breed bonus through Irish Hereford Prime and ABP or Kepak increases to 20c/kg to 25c/kg for cattle already booked in and slaughtered from 21 March to 20 May.

Flat-priced deals for Angus and Hereford stock are in excess of €5/kg, with prices at the top end of the market rising to €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg, and higher, depending on the number of cattle on offer, the carcase weight and conformation.

The cow trade remains vibrant and, again, there is a significant variation in quotes between and even within plants.

R grading cows are quoted anywhere from €4.20/kg to €4.35/kg, with U grades averaging from €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg and hitting as high as €4.50/kg for young cows.

Producers with heavy fleshed cows and particularly young well-conformed cows should weigh up the most lucrative outlet, with Northern Irish buyers continuing to drive the trade in marts.

O grading cows are quoted from €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg, with P grading cows from €3.80/kg to €3.90/kg upwards.

Mart managers report that demand is at such a strong level that agents are active for cows presented with even an average cover of flesh.

This, some say, is taking cows out of the system that in a normal year might be bought at present and finished at grass over the coming months.

The young bull trade is solid, with throughput of 2,590 head, down 274 on the week. Prices are solid, with U grades trading from €4.70/kg to €4.85/kg, while R grades are moving from€4.55/kg to €4.70/kg.

Department prices

Last week’s official prices reported by the Department of Agriculture are not included this week due to the earlier print date and will be available on www.farmersjournal.ie on Wednesday (16 March) afternoon.