Factories continue to talk the trade down this week, with some procurement managers cancelling loads of cattle and postponing slaughter bookings by a week or more.

Despite all the negative talk, quotes remain firm, with bullocks being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25, while heifers are working off €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle are still in demand, with 30c/kg currently being paid for in-spec stock.

Irish Herford Prime is also paying a 25c/kg bonus up until 19 May.

Young bulls

The young bull trade remains firm, with most quotes remaining unchanged this week.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg. P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Cow trade

U grading cows are trading anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg.

O grading cows are at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, with P grading cows coming in at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg.

Feedlots

Factories continue to give preference to their own feedlots when it comes to killing cattle.

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture show that there was 36,500 cattle killed out of TB-restricted feedlots in March - up 500 head on March 2022 and up 8,000 head on March 2021. There have been 109,000 cattle slaughtered out of these units so far in 2023, up 9,500 head on the same period in 2022.

About 30% of a factory’s weekly kill is now coming from these units, with a lot of these larger finishers working off set pricing and contracts.

This means that factories are locked in at higher quotes for these suppliers, so have to balance the books by offering less to the smaller finisher.

Last week’s kill came in at 31,371, which was 1,643 head up on the previous week’s kill, which was a four-day week.

Another four-day week next week will take further pressure off factories to source cattle.

The reality is that many factories are managing supplies through only operating at 40% to 50% capacity and only opening a few half days in many cases.

This will take them through the period of tight supplies until grass cattle start to reappear.

The bullock kill saw the biggest rise last week, with 12,955 slaughtered, one of the highest kills since early February.

While there was much fanfare over the arrival of a container of Irish beef in Shanghai this week, the word from China is that the market is quite subdued at the moment.

China imported 211,000t of beef in March 2023 - 16,000t below what the United States Department of Agriculture has predicted as the Chinese import requirement. This brought total imports to 639,000t for the first quarter of 2023.

Closer to home, the UK market continues to improve, with tighter supplies and strong demand driving the trade.

For the week ending 15 April, R4L heifers were coming in at £5.10/kg (€6.12/kg incl VAT).

Young bulls have also seen a lift of 6p/kg to take them to the equivalent of €6.06/kg for U grading bulls.

NI comment

Finished cattle are a steadier trade in Northern Ireland this week.

Quotes sit around 480p/kg (€5.75/kg inc VAT) for U-3 grading animals, but deals on in-spec animals are being commonly agreed at 500p/kg (€6/kg), with more on offer for bigger finishers.

Young bulls are making 4p to 6p/kg less. Cull cows are a flying trade and although R3 quotes remain on 390p/kg (€4.68/kg), good-quality cows are freely making 420p/kg (€5.03/kg).