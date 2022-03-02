A roaring food service trade across the EU and UK is fuelling demand for Irish beef.

It’s been yet another positive week for beef finishers, with some factories having to increase quotes by 20c/kg to secure supplies of cattle.

Numbers of finished cattle are drying up fast around the country.

Strong demand and tight supplies mean the ball is firmly at the farmer’s foot for the next few months.

The biggest improvement in price has come from southern factories this week, which up to now had been dragging their feet on prices.

Donegal remains out in front, with its base price quote of €4.75/kg for heifers and €4.70/kg for bullocks.

This includes the 10c/kg bonus for cattle killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

In most locations, bullocks are being quoted at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, with heifers ranging from €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg base price.

Big demand

Aberdeen Angus cattle are in big demand, with as high as €5.15/kg being quoted as a flat price for R grading Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Mixes of R and O grading Aberdeen Angus heifers are being bought at €5/kg flat in the west.

Most factories are now working off 30c/kg for Aberdeen Angus in-spec bonuses.

Bull quotes

Bulls continue to be sought after, with a top of €4.75/kg being quoted for under-24-month U grading bulls.

R grades are being bought at €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg. Under-16-month bulls are working off €4.60/kg in some locations.

Good-quality R and U grading cows are now hitting as high as €4.45/kg in factories, with some specialised operators very active for cows this week.

This demand is being fuelled by a big appetite for cow beef in the food service trade and a contracting kill of cows across the water leaving holes in supply chains that Irish processors have been quick to fill.

R grading cows are generally moving from €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, with O grading cows back at €4.20/kg.

Mixed loads of O and P grading cows are also in demand, with as high as €4/kg to €4.10/kg being paid in some locations.

Poorer-quality dairy cows lacking flesh are back at €3.80/kg to €3.90/kg.

Last week’s kill dropped again to 34,825 prime cattle excluding veal.

This was back 727 head on the week before, which stood at 35,552.

The bull kill saw the biggest drop of over 500 head in the last seven days.

The heifer kill was back over 300 head, while the bullock kill was back 150 head. The cow kill increased by over 200 head on the back of solid demand.

Calf slaughtering for veal increased by 600 head last week. That takes the total to 9,392 calves slaughtered so far in 2022, which is 1,400 head ahead of the same period in 2021.

The trade is really heating up across the water, with the average cull cow price up 8c/kg last week.

Numbers of cows being slaughtered continues to contract, back almost 10% in 2022 compared with 2021 according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Prime beef price is also improving, with R4L heifers now up to €5.28/kg incl VAT.

NI comment

The beef trade is also on the rise in Northern Ireland, as cattle agents become much more active for stock.

Base quotes remain on 398p/kg (€5.05/kg inc VAT) for U3 grading animals. However, base quotes are nowhere near what is being paid for stock.

Prime steers are making 412p to 414p/kg (€5.23 to €5.26/kg), with farmers offloading bigger numbers of heifers managing to push prices to 418p/kg (€5.31/kg). Agents are also active for cull cows and, again, while quotes remain on 310p/kg (€3.94/kg) for R3 animals, this falls well short of what is on offer, with 330p/kg (€4.19/kg) widely available.