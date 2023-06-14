Agents are reporting a tightening in stock available for slaughter this week, with almost all farmers’ shed cattle now slaughtered.

Grass cattle are starting to appear, but not in big numbers.

The current weather conditions could either delay or speed up grass cattle coming on stream, depending on the length of the current drought conditions.

Bullocks are being quoted at €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg this week, while heifers are working off €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg.

Factories have changed their tune in the last seven to 10 days, with few delays in getting cattle killed, with most anxious for stock.

Young bulls

Young bull quotes continue to track back, with U grading bulls now back at €5.10/kg to €5.55/kg.

R grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg, with O grading bulls back at €4.85/kg to €4.95/kg.

P grading under-24-month bulls are working off €4.80/kg this week. Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00/kg on the grid.

Cows

The cow trade has taken a further knock, with prices back 30c to 40c/kg off their peak a few weeks ago.

U grading cows are trading anywhere from €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

R grading cows are trading from €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg depending on the factory. Some processors are trying to quote lower, but are doing very little business at the lower money.

O grading cows are at €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg, with P grading cows coming in at €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Wholesalers are still very active around mart rings and many of these suppliers won’t have seen the same cuts as farmer suppliers have in the last two weeks, so the mart is still the better option for fat cows, especially if you are dealing in small numbers.

Last week’s kill came in at 31,390, a drop of 669 head on the previous week (32,059).

The biggest drop came in the bullock category, with 800 fewer killed.

The cow kill was up 300 head to 7,828 last week. The young bull kill came in at 3,380 head, a drop of just 70 from last week’s peak of 3,450 head.

The young bull kill is running almost 10,000 behind the same period in 2022.

The 2023 kill is running 34,994 head behind the 2022 kill at this point. Numbers are expected to contract further in the coming weeks.

Across the water in Britain, the trade remains firm, with R4L heifers coming into £5/kg (€6.14/kg incl VAT).

U grading young bulls are hitting £5.04/kg (€6.19/kg incl VAT) in Scotland.

Supplies of finished cattle are also reported to be tight on the back of big manufacturing beef sales over the last few weeks of hot weather.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) beef chair Edmund Graham has called on the meat industry to explain why vast quantities of beef are being imported into the country and where it is ending up.

“Figures published by the CSO show that 14,119t of beef was imported into Ireland in the first three months of this year, which is equivalent to over 40,000 head of cattle”

Graham said he is also calling on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide more detail around where this beef is being imported from and which markets it is servicing.

NI comment

Base quotes for prime cattle remain on 468p/kg (€5.73/kg inc VAT) for U3 animals, with price deals for in-spec animals hovering just above the 490p/kg (€6/kg) mark. Bulls remain on 482p/kg (€5.90/kg), with cull cows on 410p/kg (€5.02/kg) for good suckler types.