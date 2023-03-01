The mantra for the last few days from factory procurement managers is to talk it down as much as possible and threaten further price cuts to flush out the cattle from the weak sellers.

Beef factories continue to try to exert pressure on the trade this week, with varying degrees of success in different parts of the country.

This strategy has worked in some yards, but has met some resistance in others.

Some factories even had to increase quotes on Monday morning after under-shooting the runway with a 10c/kg cut last Friday evening.

March and April slaughtered cattle are some of the most expensive cattle farmers will kill in the year, with many having been on high meal feeding over the last few months.

Instead of getting closer to the required €6/kg required to break even, factories are pointing in the other direction.

All bullocks bought this week are trading at €5.20/kg, with heifers on €5.25/kg, with some heifers still being bought at €5.30/kg at the beginning of the week.

Aberdeen Angus cattle are still sought after, with up to 30c/kg bonus being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Very little cattle have been bought at €5.15/kg, despite factory efforts to get quotes to this level.

Once again this week, it’s a two-tier market, with the bigger operators on much more than the smaller farmer finisher. The advice is not to panic, sell cattle when they are fit, but don’t be in a rush to do so.

Young bulls

The top price in the young bull market is still coming in at €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg for U grading bulls, with €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg on the table for well-fleshed R grading bulls.

P and O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being bought at €5.15/kg to €5.25/kg base price on the grid.

Cows

Cows are still in good demand, with P+3 cows working off €4.60/kg and O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

R grading cows are generally being quoted at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with U grading cows now moving at €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

Specialist wholesalers are still very active in marts for heavy well-fleshed cows, paying over €3/kg for some cows in the last seven days.

Last week’s kill came in at 34,144 head, excluding calves. This is back 1,322 head of cattle on the previous week and all indications are that supplies will get a lot tighter in the coming weeks.

Bullocks saw the biggest drop over the last seven days, back over 700 head on the previous week, with heifers back by 650 head on last week.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, IFA national livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “The advice to farmers is to dig in on price and shop around for the best possible price given the differences there is in quotes this week.

“The marts are also a real option for some farmers in selling finished cattle.”

Across the water, prices are holding firm, with R4L bullocks coming into €5.87 incl VAT this week.

Prices across Europe are also steady, with some negative movement in some minor markets. Ireland’s main export destinations are still well ahead of Irish prices.

NI comment

Supplies of finished cattle remain tight, underpinning factory prices.

Base quotes have edged up 2p/kg to 466p/kg (€5.52/kg inc VAT) for U-3 grading animals. However, 480p/kg (€5.68/kg) is the level most plants are opening at for prime cattle.

Price deals are holding firm, as 482p/kg and 484p/kg (€5.71 to €5.74/kg) is buying the majority of steers and heifers, with higher prices limited to bigger finishers. Young bulls are priced around 470p/kg (€5.49/kg) with good quality beef cows on 410p/kg (€4.86/kg).