Top-quality cows remain a vibrant trade, with the live trade a good alternative outlet for producers with small numbers or weak negotiating power.

Agents purchasing cattle on behalf of factories and feeders closely associated with factories continue to demonstrate an insatiable appetite for any slaughter-fit and short-keep cattle.

This is inserting a strong floor under prices, with many mart managers commenting that these buyers are driving the trade at present for cattle suitable for finishing in the next 50 to 70 days.

Buyers purchasing cattle for summer-grazing systems have been increasingly active in recent weeks, but are struggling to compete with specialist finishers.

Mart managers anticipate a further increase in grass-buyer activity over the next week, with a more favourable weather forecast on the horizon after Wednesday and pressure coming on to purchase cattle and satisfy areas of natural constraint stocking rate requirements.

Beef prices

This week’s trade is starting in a steady manner, with Foyle Meats in Donegal the only real movers, with another 5c/kg added to its quote.

The majority of plants are working off a base of €5.25/kg for bullocks, although some plants are still trying their luck with a lower opening base and quickly willing to lift the 5c/kg as an enticement to secure sales.

Heifers are trading in the main from a base of €5.30/kg, with large consignments extracting another 5c/kg from the market.

Young bulls

Variation remains in prices offered for young bulls and producers should price around to ensure they are receiving the best deal.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back. P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Cows firm

The cow trade is robust, with the live trade a good option for those struggling to negotiate the higher prices available.

U grading cows are trading in a wide differential, ranging anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with young cows a super trade in the live ring. P3 cows are working off €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.