Weighing cattle before turnout provides a lot of information for herd management.

Hopefully, ground conditions will start improving, allowing cattle to filter out to grass from late March onwards, depending on land type.

Before then, it is a good idea to run stores over the weighbridge and get a handle on liveweight before turn-out.

Weighing prior to turn-out will give a lot of useful information from a management point of view.

First off, it will indicate how animals performed over winter on silage and meal.

When calving replacements at 24 months, weighing before turn-out will give a good idea on which heifers will be heavy enough to go to the bull in May or June.

Batching

Weighing can also be used to batch certain cattle groups for grazing management. For instance, group stores that are likely to kill off grass in autumn for priority grazing.

Weighing stores before turn-out and again at housing will also show up how good grassland management is on farm.

On farms that finish cattle, weighing now will give a handle on whether forward stores are better off staying indoors and pushed for slaughter in June or grazed before finishing in mid-summer.