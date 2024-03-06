This April 2023-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 550kg and sold for €2,250 (€4.09/kg).

Live exporters are ramping up activity around the weanling rings this week and Elphin Mart’s special weanling sale on Monday saw a number of shoot-outs among the country’s leading exporters for the top calves in the sale.

Many of these calves were making over €4/kg, but this didn’t phase any of the customers, who kept the hands wagging and buttons pushed all day to secure the weanlings they wanted.

Close to 40% of the 334 weanlings on offer were sold for export, with a combination of Northern Ireland and shipping demand driving the trade. Farmer activity was also good, with a number of feedlots back buying again following a quiet period for some in February. There was a 98% clearance rate.

Top price

Top price went to the overall champion bull weanling. He was an April 2023-born Belgian Blue weighing 650kg that sold for €2,400 (€3.69/kg).

Next-highest price went to another Belgian Blue weanling weighing 490kg and selling for €2,360 (€4.82/kg).

The general run of the good-quality calves in the 300kg to 400kg bracket was from €3.80/kg to €4.00/kg, with a lot of the high-end calves heading for €4.50/kg and over.

There was also good demand for the heavy bull, with feedlots active for bulls over 500kg. These generally ranged from €3.30/kg to €3.70/kg, with one 550kg Belgian Blue bull hitting €2,250 (€4.09/kg).

Lesser-quality lighter weanlings in the 300kg to 400khg weight bracket were trading from €3.00/kg to €3.50/kg. The good straight farmer’s calf being bought for grazing was making from €3.40/kg to €3.60/kg.

Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “There was great demand for the top-quality weanling, with all of these top weanlings crossing the €4/kg mark. We had a good show of weanlings for the time of year.

“There isn’t that many good quality weanlings left out there to be honest and that’s why exporters are going the extra yard to get them. A lot of farmers took the money last autumn when prices were good, but, in hindsight, they are probably a better trade now.”

In pictures

This July 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 305kg and sold for €1,430 (€4.69/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 470kg and sold for €1,950 (€4.15/kg).

This February 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 480kg and sold for €1,510 (€3.15/kg).

This April 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,670 (€3.67/kg).

This pair of May 2022-born Charolais bullocks weighed 535kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.27/kg).

This April 2023-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed €490kg and sold for €2,360 (€4.82/kg).

This May 2022-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 705kg and sold for €1,820 (€2.58/kg).

This April 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,560 (€3.65/kg).

This May 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 490kg and sold for €1,970 (€4.02/kg).

This October 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,740 (€3.82/kg).

This April 2023-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 650kg and sold for €2,400 (€3.69/kg).

This March 2023-born Aberdeen Angus bull weanling weighed 430kg and sold for €1,340 (€3.12/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 545kg and sold for €1,780 (€3.27/kg).