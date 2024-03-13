There were 740 calves on offer in Carnew Mart on Friday last for the Co Wicklow mart’s weekly calf sale.

After choppy waters disrupted calf exports in recent weeks, the opportunity to get calves away resulted in an improvement in prices around the ringside.

Appetite for calves was good and mart manager David Quinn reported a 100% clearance rate.

“It was a better sale from every angle,” he said. “There was a better trade and much more buyers out there compared to either of the two weeks before it. Every shipper was present and because weather settled a bit, they’ve all been able to get stock away.”

The general run of prices for shipping-type Friesian bull calves was €20 to €50.

“They were up anywhere for €10 to €20/head on last week, but there were an awful lot more men there to buy them this week compared to last week.”

A share of lighter Angus and Hereford calves sold for similar money too.

There was a small number of lots that sold for under €20, but all calves were sold. Most of those were from dairy-crossbred dams and had Jersey genetics.

Rising tide

A rising tide lifts all boats and that was the case on the home trade too, with an extra €20/head compared with last week available for stronger Friesian bull calves. They generally made anywhere from €60 to €140 this week.

Prices of €320 to €450 were paid for the upper end of the trade of continental calves, with €180 to €250 available for lighter ones.

“There’s a huge premium to be got for the continental calf. If they’re on feed four or five weeks before selling them, they’re making lovely money.

“You’d see continental calves sold at around €150 to €200, but if they could be fed on for another two weeks there’s potentially another €200 or more for them.”

Trade has remained steady for beef-cross calves, with strong demand coming from farmers for these. The majority of Angus- and Hereford-cross heifers were making between €80 and €160, while the general run of prices for bull calves of both breeds was €120 to €250.

“You could nearly call them shipping calves now too. Across all breeds, the well-bred and well-reared calf, they’re the ones that are making the premium.

“There’s lots of farmers to buy a good calf regardless of breed, no issue moving those. It’s more challenging for the younger lighter calf. There’s just no demand for them.

“Most dairy farmers are trying to improve the quality of calf they’re selling. They’re much more aware of what calves the market wants and that’s proving to be a big help when it comes to selling them,” added David.

In pictures

These three-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €135. \ Mary Browne

These three-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €80. \ Mary Browne

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf sold for €125. \ Mary Browne

This two-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €140. \ Mary Browne

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €235. \ Mary Browne

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf sold for €130. \ Mary Browne

This two-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €120. \ Mary Browne

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €140. \ Mary Browne

This two-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €110. \ Mary Browne

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf sold for €30. \ Mary Browne

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €230. \ Mary Browne

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf sold for €265. \ Mary Browne

This one-month-old Limousin-cross heifer calf sold for €270. \ Mary Browne

This one-month-old Speckle Park heifer sold for €240. \ Mary Browne