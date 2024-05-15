This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in May 2023 and weighing 425kg sold for €1,450 (€3.41/kg).

Aurivo Marts Mohill held its weekly weanling sale on Wednesday 8 May with just under 300 weanlings.

Weanling heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight range typically averaged around the €3.00/kg mark, with some of the better-quality heifers far exceeding this.

Examples of some of the better prices saw a Limousin-cross weighing 350kg sell for €1,280 (€3.66/kg) and another Limousin weighing 330kg selling for €1,170 (€3.55/kg).

In the 300kg to 400kg weight range, Charolais heifers sold from €3.05/kg to €3.40/kg, while Limousin-crosses ranged from €3.10/kg to €3.50/kg. Tops here was a Limousin-cross weighing 425kg that sold for €1,450 (€3.41/kg).

Weanling bulls met a very strong trade, with prices peaking at €4.34/kg for a Limousin-cross bull weighing 320kg.

Farmer buyers were competitive on the night for better-quality calves, which saw continental bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight range sell from €3.40/kg up to just shy of €4.40/kg for those better-conformed lots.

For the heavier bulls, there was a number of feed lot buyers and exporters active, which led to a number of traditional breed bulls selling to an average of €2.35/kg, while Charolais- and Limousin-crosses dominated once again, selling from €3.00/kg, to €3.60/kg and €3.70/kg on occasion.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross weanling heifer born in November 2023 and weighing 325kg sold for €1,100 (€3.38/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull born in August 2023 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,730 (€3.15/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in October 2023 and weighing 320kg sold for €1,390 (€4.34/kg)

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,200 (€2.96/kg).