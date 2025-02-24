Calf numbers continue to grow, with over 1,600 on offer in Bandon Mart this week.

Usually after a wet and windy spring weekend in west Cork, there would be concern over sea conditions and whether ships could sail and this tended to affect Friesian bull calf prices.

That wasn’t the case for this week’s calf sale in Bandon Mart, following heavy wind and rain resulting in floods in some of the mart’s hinterland on Sunday.

There were 1,626 calves on offer, an increase of 605 compared with last week. It’s an increase of 300 on the same time last year and 726 compared with the last February sale in 2022.

Most Friesian bull calves under six weeks of age made anywhere from €5 to €285 but one lot stood out - a group of one-month-old British Friesian calves weighing 76kg that sold for €330.

Active shippers

Farmer demand was noticeable for those heavier Friesian bull calves that weighed 65kg and, as a result, these calves had a good chance of selling from €180 to €285.

Shippers were very active for lighter Friesian bulls and those from 55kg to 65kg tended to make from €100 to €170.

Friesian and Friesian-cross bull calves below this weight range and especially those closer to 40kg were a tougher sell and generally made from €30 to €90, with a number selling under that price range.

After a few weeks where the top end of the trade for Angus- and Hereford-cross calves exceeded €500, there was a ceiling of €490 this week.

Calves from those breeds weighing over 60kg had a good chance of making anywhere from €280 to €450, with weight a determinant of price.

Lighter traditional beef breed-crosses sold along the same lines as Friesian bull calves. Angus- and Hereford-cross calves from dairy herds using Friesian-cross or Jersey-cross cows made anywhere from €50 to €160.

Continental calves weren’t present in the same numbers compared with recent weeks and that helped drive the higher prices for heavier calves over 70kg.

A top of €700 was paid for four 73kg Belgian Blue-cross bull calves, but most continental-cross calves weighing over 60kg and from Friesian dams tended to make from €350 to €585.

Lighter continental-cross calves traded along similar lines as traditional beef breed-crosses or the upper echelons of Friesian bull calf prices.

In pictures

These one-month-old Freisian bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €245.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€40 to €30 weighed 61kg and sold for €250.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €88 to €91 weighed 64kg and sold for €370.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€47 to €17 weighed 76kg and sold for €275.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€16 to €4 weighed 76kg and sold for €330.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 73kg and sold for €420.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 68kg and sold for €330.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 62kg and sold for €390.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€22 to -€3 weighed 71kg and sold for €245.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€19 to €26 weighed 59kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 43kg and sold for €90.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 52kg and sold for €195.

These one-month-old Friesian-cross bull calves weighed 55kg and sold for €85.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 81kg and sold for €275.

These two-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 70kg and sold for €330.

These two-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 65kg and sold for €170.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 41kg and sold for €15.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €26 to €60 weighed 46kg and sold for €120.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€39 to €8 weighed 59kg and sold for €150.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€40 to -€13 weighed 57kg and sold for €175.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 66kg and sold for €295.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 81kg and sold for €390.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 82kg and sold for €490.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €130.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€57 to -€34 weighed 51kg and sold for €70.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €€36 to €46 weighed 47kg and sold for €100.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €40 to €47 weighed 50kg and sold for €150.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€17 to €3 weighed 46kg and sold for €120.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €53 to €64 weighed 51kg and sold for €140.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €47 to €130 weighed 54kg and sold for €80.

These one-month-old Friesian-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €40 to €130 weighed 54kg and sold for €80.