Weighing 922kg, this Parthenaise-cross bullock born 23/09/21 sold for €3,520 (€3.82/kg).

Carnew Mart’s annual January show and sale of bullocks and bulls set a new record price for the mart for this sale.

Manager David Quinn said the trade was driven by excellent-quality cattle, with an insatiable appetite from buyers.

Almost 300 cattle weighing from 600kg to in excess of 1,000kg recorded a fine average price of €3.05/kg.

Quality continental cattle easily exceeded €3/kg, with top prices rising to €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg, while traditional breeds and dairy crossbreds sold in the main from €2.75/kg to upwards of €3/kg.

An analysis of prices shows over a dozen heavy beef cattle averaging €3,341/head or €3.53/kg, with the hammer falling at €3,600 for the champion bullock weighing 878kg (€4.10/kg).

In the region of 30 head weighing from 800kg to 900kg sold for €2,634 or an average of €3.13/kg, while over 50 more bullocks and bulls weighed an average of 748kg and sold at €2,272 (€3.03/kg).

There was a large entry of almost 200 quality bullocks and bulls weighing from 600kg to 700kg, with prices in this category averaging €1,965 for 644kg (€3.05/kg).

Export

Agents purchasing cattle for slaughter in plants in Ireland were the main buyers here for factory-fit stock, with competition from agents purchasing for export to Northern Ireland.

Factory feedlot buyers were also keen for short-keep cattle and locked horns with specialist finishers refilling sheds and buoyed by strong beef prices.

There was a similar trend for cattle weighing 500kg to 600kg. The standout prices in this weight category and the 400kg to 500kg weight category were those paid for exceptional-quality bulls for export.

A dozen lots exceeded the €4/kg mark, with the top Belgian Blue bull weighing 490kg selling for €2,500 (€5.10/kg).

Top-quality E and U+ grading bulls sold from €3.40/kg to upwards of €4/kg. The general run of good-quality farmer or feeder-type continental bulls sold from €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg, with plainer-quality bulls selling from €2.90/kg to €3.10/kg.

Friesian bulls were scarce, but David comments that those that were on offer met solid demand and sold for €2.40/kg on average.

The mart traded over 1,500 head on Friday and Saturday and is gearing up for another busy weekend of sales.

Over 300 cows are expected at the cow show and sale on Friday evening, including over 100 continental cows.

Saturday’s show and sale of heifers is expected to include 300 to 400 beef heifers weighing in excess of 500kg, 150 to 200 breeding heifers and 300 to 400 store heifers.

In pictures

Weighing 972kg, this Limousin-cross bullock born 15/10/21 sold for €3,480 (€3.58/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 860kg and born 05/01/22 sold for €2,840 (€3.30/kg).

This Blonde d'Aquataine-cross bullock weighing 1,056kg and born 09/03/21 sold for €3,440 (€3.26/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock weighing 646kg and born 09/02/22 sold for €1,850 (€2.86/kg).

Two 550kg Charolais-cross bullocks born 09/03/22 and 10/03/22 sold for €1,460 (€2.65/kg).

Weighing 622kg, these two Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born 03/02/22 and 08/02/22 sold for €1,710 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 864kg and born 02/10/21 sold for €2,600 (€3.01/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 500kg and born 05/05/22 sold for €1,340 (€2.68/kg).

These 790kg Charolais-cross bullocks born 07/10/21, 08/10/21 and 21/10/21, sold for €2,480 (€3.14/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 692kg and born 20/04/21 sold for €2,170 (€3.14/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 856kg and born 18/09/20 sold for €2,680 (€3.13/kg).

Two 511kg Charolais-cross bullocks born 12/04/22 and 28/04/22 sold for €1,420 (€2.78/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born 12/04/22 and weighing 858kg sold for €2,560 (€2.98/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock weighing 968kg and born 29/10/21 sold for €3,560 (€3.68/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 686kg and born 14/01/21sold for €2,050 (€2.99/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 1,054kg and born 13/10/21 sold for €3,580 (€3.40/kg).

Weighing 970kg, this Limousin-cross bullock born 28/10/21 sold for €3,380 (€3.49/kg).