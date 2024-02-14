This Hereford-cross cow born in July 2020 and weighing 700kg sold for €1,460 (€2.09/kg).

On Thursday 8 February, Clare Marts Ennis held its annual spring show and sale of cows and heifers, with a very large entry of 663 females on offer.

Of these, only 25 cows and heifers left the ring unsold.

The quality was exceptional, with mart manager Martin McNamara commenting: “A serious yard of top-quality stock was available and the farmers must be complemented on the quality of animals they presented for sale.

“In what was one of the busiest sales rings we’ve seen in quite a while, buyers were anxious to secure the lots, which led to the top call going to a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer born in July 2021 and weighing 910kg that sold for €3,230 (€3.55/kg).”

The €3,000 mark was cleared on a second occasion when a Charolais-cross-Limousin heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 880kg sold for €3,100 (€3.52/kg) and again when a pedigree Limousin cow born in September 2018 and weighing 975kg sold for €3,000 (€3.08/kg).

A strong trade prevailed from start to finish, with lighter heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg typically selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.

A large entry of 135 heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight range met a similar trade, with the majority averaging from €2.65/kg to €3.30/kg.

Cow trade

Top-quality cows reached highs of €3,000, which was paid for a pedigree Limousin cow weighing 975kg (€3.07/kg).

The demand for cows was very strong and this was reflected in the prices throughout the sale where the €3.00/kg mark was frequently surpassed.

Other notable prices in the cow section included a Charolais-cross cow weighing 685kg that sold for €2,060 (€2.86/kg) and a Blonde-cross cow weighing 805kg that went on to sell for €2,430 (€3.01/kg).

The cows met a welcome increase on the week previous, varying from 13c/kg up to 20c/kg for the better-conformed suckler-bred lots. The top third of the those good-quality suckler cows averaged €3.25/kg, while the lesser-quality lots averaged €2.50/kg.

In pictures

This Belgian Blue cow born in February 2014 and weighing 785kg sold for €2,000 (€2.55/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born in January 2020 and weighing 685kg sold for €1,800 (€2.63/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in March 2020 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,000 (€3.03/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in December 2015 and weighing 830kg sold for €2,150 (€2.59/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 650kg sold for €1,840 (€2.83/kg).

This Belgian Blue cow born in April 2019 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,840 (€2.92/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born in April 2019 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,740 (€2.76/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in March and May 2022 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,410 (€3.17/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in December 2021 and weighing 725kg sold for €1,980 (€2.73/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 880kg sold for €3,100 (€3.52/kg).