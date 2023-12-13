This Limousin-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 375kg sold for €4,800 (€12.80/kg).

Following on from other buoyant fatstock sales, Manorhamilton Mart did not disappoint with firm demand and prices to match.

Trade was dominated by heifer weanlings with showing, breeding and export potential, with a smaller selection of older heifers and bull weanlings also present.

The pre-sale show was judged by renowned Northern Ireland breeder Garreth Corrie, who tapped out a Limousin weanling heifer as first-prizewinner, exhibited by the Brady family.

The Jaegerbomb-sired calf weighed in at 374kg and sold for €3,700 (€9.89/kg).

Reserve championship title went to Donegal man Gerard Shiels, again with a Limousin-sired heifer calf, this time sired by TVR. The smart black heifer saw the hammer fall at €4,800 at 375kg (€12.80/kg), the top price.

In the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket, Belgian Blue heifers dominated selling to an average of €5.82/kg, with Limousin and Charolais heifers selling for an average of €4.64/kg and €4.38/kg respectively.

Heavier heifer weanlings and yearlings between 400kg and 500kg saw Blue-sired heifers again lead on price, with €6.11/kg of an average being paid.

Limousin heifers of this weight traded for €4.27/kg on average, with Charolais and Simmental heifers selling for €3.97/kg and €2.58/kg respectively.

Lead prices here were a Belgian Blue-cross weighing 450kg selling for €4,400 (€9.78/kg), with another Blue-sired heifer weighing 462kg also selling for €4,400 (€9.52/kg).

Charolais led the way in the heavier heifer weight classes, with Charolais-cross heifers between 500kg and 600kg selling to an average of €3.87/kg. Belgian Blue-crosses averaged €3.58/kg, while Limousin-cross heifers averaged in at €3.55/kg.

Bull weanlings

Quality E and U grading bull calves in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket were the firmest trade, with Blue-sired bull calves dominating in numbers.

Blonde d’Aquitaine bulls of this weight averaged €3.37/kg, with Belgian Blue-crosses averaging €3.24/kg.

Charolais-sired calves consisted more of U and R+ grading types and averaged €3.13/kg, while Limousin-sired bulls averaged a strong €3.81/kg. The highest price in this bracket was a Limousin-cross bull weighing 378kg selling for €2,100 (€5.56/kg).

Heavier bulls weighing 400kg to 500kg were slightly ahead on price per kg. Belgian Blues averaged €3.48/kg, Charolais-cross averaged €3.63/kg and Limousin-cross averaged €3.54/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 374kg sold for €3,700 (€9.89/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 356kg sold for €3,000 (€8.43/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 450kg sold for €4,400 (€9.77/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €3,650 (€8.90/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 246kg sold for €1,900 (€7.72/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 390kg sold for €2,500 (€6.41/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 392kg sold for €1,700 (€4.33/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 392kg sold for €1,450 (€3.69/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 344kg sold for €1,520 (€4.41/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 430kg sold for €3,550 (€8.25/kg).