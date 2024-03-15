A turbulent Thursday weather-wise may have kept a few farmers from marts in the south of the country, but the trade for calves in GVM Mart Drumcollogher appears to be holding firm over the past couple of weeks.

Export buyers are helping to drive demand at the ringside, with farmers also fighting for the stronger calves.

The case remains that younger and lighter calves are a much more difficult sell, with almost €200 in the difference in many cases and a clear price divide still stands between beef calves bred from Friesian dams as opposed to Jersey dams.

One such example was Belgian Blue-sired calves bred from a Friesian cow achieving up to €200, with Belgian Blue calves born just a day or two apart from Jersey dams sold for €10.

Angus-cross and Hereford-cross calves led the trading, with a top call of €310 being paid for a Hereford calf.

There were a number of Angus calves that cleared the €300 mark and it was clear that buyers were happy to pay more for those better-conformed lots.

Speaking after the sale, auctioneer and manager Shane Egan told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Like everywhere, strong calves are a great trade and that trade is holding steady the past few weeks.

"You see it there today there, those stronger, older calves are in high demand and the younger, lighter calves are a bit harder of a sell.”

In pictures

This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross Friesian bull calf sold for €220.

This five-week-old Limousin-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €150.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €40.

This four-week-old Angus-cross Friesian bull calf sold for €110.

This four-week-old Hereford-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €235.

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €60.

This three-week-old Angus-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €70.

This three-week-old Angus-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €50.

This group of three four-week-old Angus-cross Friesian bull calves sold for €230.

This group of three two-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €20.