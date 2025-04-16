The mart trade has levelled off a little this week, with prices back in some of the quality and weight categories.

After months of green arrows depicting a rise in prices since the start of 2025, this week’s Martbids table is dominated by red arrows, which indicates a reduction in prices this week.

Mart prices are still a lot higher compared with where they were this time last year and even just six months ago.

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see that the bullock trade levelled off, with all quality and weight categories down on last week’s prices.

Factories have moved to inject some uncertainty into the trade over the last week and that sentiment has filtered back around the rings in some locations.

That said, bullocks are still a very solid trade and if you told anyone buying bull weanlings this time last year that a 600kg bullock would be worth €4.50/kg in April 2025, they wouldn’t have believed you.

Factory agents are still very strong in marts this week, with big prices still being paid for top-quality heavy cattle.

A 2021-born Charolais cow weighing 880kg sold for €3,980 (€4.52/kg) in Kilkenny Mart this week. A 2016-born Limousin stock bull weighing 1,170kg sold for the top price in the sale at €4,040.

Factory agents have been reigned in a little though and two short weeks for factories is playing into their hand in terms of sourcing numbers in marts on a weekly basis.

Despite the negativity created by factories, the reality is that any finisher getting €3,000/head and over it for finished cattle is in a strong position when it comes to replacing them.

Top-quality bullocks in the 600kg-plus weight category came in at €4.49/kg this week, down 19c/kg on the previous week.

Lighter bullocks didn’t come back as much, with 400kg to 500kg bullocks in the top-quality category coming in at €4.57/kg this week, down 9c/kg on the previous week.

Moving to the heifer rings, it was a similar story, with prices not falling as far as bullocks. Top-quality heifers in the 600kg-plus weight category came in at €4.60/kg this week, back 11c/kg on the previous week.

Lighter heifers being bought for grass were a similar trade to last week, with top-quality heifers in the 350kg to 400kg weight bracket coming in at €4.52/kg this week.

The weanling bull trade continues to perform strongly, especially for lighter weanlings.

Heavier weanlings were easier bought this week, with the biggest drop coming in the 400kg to 450kg top-quality heifers. These were back 30c/kg this week to €4.63/kg, while top-quality weanling bulls in the 200kg to 300kg weight bracket were up 19c/kg to €5.34/kg this week.

Exporters continue to drive the weanling trade, with huge numbers of bull weanlings now leaving the country on a weekly basis.

The weanling heifer rings bucked the trend this week, with a rise in prices across the board. Heavy heifers over 400kg came in at €5.18/kg this week, up 17c/kg on the previous week.