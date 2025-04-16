Tara Twomey, Clondrohid and Eilish O' Connell, Macroom busy sorting the calves for sale at Macroom mart. \ Donal O' Leary

There has been no let up in calf prices with each of the main breeds experiencing double digit price rises over the last week.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price table, the average price of Angus- and Hereford-cross bulls aged between three and six weeks increased by €46/head and €29/head since last week, averaging €373/head and €391/head respectively.

In response to a falling supply, Friesian bull calves aged between three and six weeks have seen their prices increase by €50/head to €243/head. A year ago, those same calves were making €58/head.

Regarding the calf trade, Carlow Mart manager Jimmy Walsh said: “It’s unreal. I’m in the game half a century nearly.

“I started around 1974 when prices were on the floor but farms were bought on calves bought that year when they were sold after.

“To me, this year stands out far more than that, foot-and-mouth disease, BSE or COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Cork Marts has seen its calf throughput increase by 16%. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, CEO Jonathan O’Sullivan said the mart has seen very strong unprecedented calf sales across the group.

“We’re up about 7,000 calves on the same time last year.

“The prices are phenomenal and we’re seeing more people come back selling in the ring because it’s harder for them to put a value on calves.

“Starting the year, export type calves that would have made €20 to €30 most years were making €120 to €140 and more this year. “There’s been exceptional demand for them.

“The home trade calf was only marginally up in price early on but now they’re really driving on.”

Along with more farmer buyers at the ringside, he also reported a lot more interest from northern customers and an increase in the number of west of Ireland buyers.