The recent calf sale at Templemore Mart in Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

The recent calf sale at Templemore Mart in Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

The recent calf sale at Templemore Mart in Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Mart managers have reported higher-than-usual demand activity from shippers for beef-cross calves and this is reflected in calf exports running almost 21,000 head compared to the same time last year.

Bord Bia figures show that by the end of week 16, a total of 130,959 calves had left the State. At the same point in 2024, these figures stood at closer to 110,200 head.

Demand from both farmers and shippers in the face of a calf supply that is beginning to tail off has resulted in calf prices moving in an upward trajectory over the past week.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data, prices were up in most cases by double digits compared to the week previously.

An unexpected rise in calf numbers in the previous week resulted in a drop in price for the first time in a month, but as we move further away from peak calving season, supply has dropped, but there appears to be no let up in demand.

Demand

Angus-crosses remain the most popular breed on offer, accounting for half of all calves traded.

All categories of these calves saw double digit price rises. Bull calves aged between three and six weeks were up €23/head to €389/head, while the same age heifer calves went up €17/head to €305/head.

Older Hereford-cross bulls were up €21/head to €401/head and heifer calves were up €16/head to €316/head.

Friesian bull calf prices were back up to €243/head this week.