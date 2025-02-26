Another Beef Stakeholder Forum meeting is set to be held in the coming weeks. \ Alfie Shaw.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society will be including the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF) Euro-star indices in its catalogue for the upcoming premier sale in Roscrea Mart, the Irish Farmers Journal learned.

The decision comes after a survey was conducted by the society among the breeders exhibiting at the sale.

The Irish Farmers Journal also understands that the society is to meet with the ICBF in the coming days, to discuss the issues it has with indices.

Another Beef Stakeholder Forum meeting is set to be held in the coming weeks, however, at this stage it is unclear if the cattle breed societies will attend or not, as they have taken a vote of no confidence in the board of ICBF and its technical advisory group.

Discontent among cattle breed societies with the ICBF continued this week, with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society holding its first sale without any ICBF Euro-star indices printed in its sale catalogue, at Tullamore Mart, on Saturday.

A number of breeders did display their animals’ Euro-star indexes on the gates of their pens. The new look catalogue did not seem to affect the overall trade, as 71% of the bulls on offer sold for an average of €4,710.

Auctioneer Tom Cox made his feelings known from the rostrum, as he rowed in behind the society’s decision to remove the indices from sale catalogues, labelling the decision as “the correct move”.

“I’d like to enhance what the Charolais society has done. I think it’s the absolute correct move. I’m 10, 20, 30, 40 years selling bulls and I think people should buy a bull they like.

“A lot of people got big prices for four- and five-star bulls that weren’t the same grade as bulls that hadn’t got stars,” said Cox.