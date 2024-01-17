Over 5,000 cattle were exported in the first two weeks of January. \ Donal O' Leary

There has been a strong start to the 2024 live export trade, with over 5,000 cattle departing Irish shores in the first two weeks of January.

The Ganado Express, the largest livestock carrier operating in European waters, was loaded last week, with 3,000 weanlings destined for the Middle Eastern market.

The live export trade is looking very positive for 2024, with tightening EU cattle numbers expected to drive Irish exports in 2024.

All eyes are now on the calf export market for the next two months. Stena Line has taken the Stena Horizon, one of the ships that transports calves off the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, leaving just one ship servicing the calf export trade.

This ship will be able to carry 70 calf transporters/week or 15,000 calves, which is more than the 12,000-calf lairage capacity in Cherbourg, so the withdrawal of the boat should not impact calf exports.

Ireland exported over 200,000 calves in 2023, and recent indications are that 2024 could be another record year for calf exports.