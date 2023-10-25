This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2019and scanned in-calf with a heifer to BB4438 sold for €6,100.

A jam-packed ringside in Tuam mart saw Norman Connolly’s heifers being scooped up from near and far, with buyers from Kerry right through to Tyrone.

Even with a thronged ringside, demand was such that many buyers opted to bid online through Martbids, with a large portion of the heifers selling online.

A range of heifers were presented, aged between two and a half to three years in the main, with most heifers in the 700-800kg weight bracket. Heifers present were scanned in-calf to a range of high index AI sires, with some scanned carrying heifers with sexed semen used.

A small number of heifers sold in-calf to the farm’s Limousin stock bull. Heifers were due from November through to early March.

Top call was for a Limousin-cross heifer scanned carrying a heifer calf to popular AI bull BB4438.

Auctioneer Pat Burke was in top form throughout as bids flooded in, with the gavel falling at €6,100 for the roan heifer. 17 heifers sold for €2,500-€3,000, 41 heifers for €3,000-€4,000, 11 heifers for €4,000-€5,000, with three heifers breaching the €5,000 mark.

The sale saw a 100% clearance rate with an average price of €3,527 achieved on the night.

General sale

Finished cattle were in tighter supply this week, with good demand seen for forward store bullocks and heifers.

Feedlot buyers and farmers were active for all types, with U and R grading continentals being secured moreso by farmers.

Top quality lots floated around the €2.90-€3.05/kg mark, with poorer quality or dairy origin stock back closer to the €2.50/kg mark.

Again, quality dictated demand in the cull cow ring, with finished suckler type lots with a high kill out potential trading freely above €2/kg, with a Limousin-cross cow weighing 720kg selling for €1,760 ( €2.44/kg).

Weanlings

The evening weanling sale was unaffected by the in-calf heifer sale in ring two, with farmers and exporters active for quality once again. Continental bull calves in the 300-400kg weight bracket traded up to €3.52/kg, with U-grading young bulls achieving €3/kg freely. Sample prices from the weanlings included a Charolais-cross bull calf weighing 305kg selling for €1,050 (€3.44/kg), with a Belgian Blue-cross calf weighing 340kg selling for €1,110 (€3.36/kg).

Heifer weanlings were on the lighter side compared to bulls, though quality was on par. Heifers at the upper end in quality traded between €3-€3.33/kg. Sample prices included a Charolais-cross weighing 320kg selling for €1,040 (€3.25/kg), with a Charolais-cross weighing 255kg selling for €800 (€3.14/kg).

This pure bred non-registered Limousin heifer born January 2021 and scanned in-calf to LM2014 sold for €3,100.

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2021 and scanned in-calf to a Limousin stock bull sold for €3,150.

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2021 and scanned in-calf a Limousin stock bull sold for €3,900.

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2021 and scanned in-calf to LM4471 sold for €3,000.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2021 and scanned in-calf to EBY sold for €4,500

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2021 and scanned in calf with a heifer to EBY sold for €4,150.

This Charolais-cross heifer August 2021 and scanned in calf to EBY sold for €3,700.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born December 2020 and scanned in-calf to EBY sold for €4,400.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born November 2020 and scanned in-calf with a heifer to EBY sold for €4,400.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2021 and in-calf to EBY sold for €3,550.