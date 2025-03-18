There were over 1,800 calves in Bandon Mart for this week's sale, which took place on Tuesday 18 March.

St Patrick's Day falling on a Monday saw the calf sale in Bandon Mart pushed out until Tuesday and while numbers were back on last week, they were still respectable, with just over 1,800 calves going through the ring.

The regulars - Friesians, Angus- and Hereford-crosses - accounted for nine out of every 10 calves on offer and it was business as usual when it came to the trade.

If there was something noticeable, it was that there appeared to be a bit more bite at the upper end of the trade for heavier beef-cross calves, with farmers willing to pay that little bit extra for a well done calf.

Most export-type Friesian bulls continued to trade for between €100 and €220, with a small share trading for either side of this price range.

Demand

Stronger Friesian bull calves under six weeks of age continue to be in demand and broke the €300 mark on occasion, with a top price of €360 paid out for a five-week-old 80kg calf.

Angus-crosses made up 40% of all calves on offer at the west Cork venue and there was no shortage of appetite, with calves weighing over 60kg tending to make over €300 frequently and up to €545 was available for heavier calves closer to 90kg.

The lighter Angus-cross calf closer to 50kg traded along similar lines to stronger Friesian bull calves, while Angus-calves closer to 40kg tended to make similar money to shipping-type Friesian bulls.

Hereford-crosses had the widest range of the day, with a low of €5 for a 30kg heifer and up to €535 paid out at the upper end of trade for an 84kg heifer. In between, their prices tracked along a similar line to Angus-crosses.

Continentals were scarce this week and sold for prices the same as other beef breeds.

Next week's calf sale in Bandon Mart reverts back to the usual Monday slot.

In pictures

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 61kg and sold for €390.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 79kg and sold for €520.

This five-week-old Friesian bull with a CBV of -€7 weighed 80kg and sold for €360.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€14 to €10 weighed 77kg and sold for €250.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €77 to €99 weighed 65kg and sold for €415.

This three-week-old Friesian bull with a CBV of -€11 weighed 79kg and sold for €315.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer with a CBV of €166 weighed 69kg and sold for €520.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €88 weighed 82kg and sold for €425.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer with a CBV of €104 weighed 92kg and sold for €475.

These six-week-old Aubrac-cross heifers with CBVs of €88 and €102 weighed 54kg and sold for €150.

These six-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€14 to €34 weighed 57kg and sold for €245.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf with a CBV of €102 weighed 80kg and sold for €480.

This six-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer with a CBV of €200 weighed 60kg and sold for €295.

These six-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifers with CBVs of €193 and €212 weighed 76kg and sold for €635.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€24 to €11 weighed 67kg and sold for €190.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 61kg and sold for €320.