There are strong signs that the beef trade may have bottomed out, with mart managers across the country reporting a greater appetite and firmer prices for any slaughter-fit stock appearing.

Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler reports that prices for some slaughter-fit and short-keep stores in Thursday’s general sale of cattle increased anywhere from €100 to €150/head on the previous week.

George commented that the average price of €1,829/head recorded for an entry of 600 cattle and cows was almost €300/head higher than the previous week.

He said the sale average was boosted by a higher percentage of heavier cattle, with some farmers struggling to negotiate direct with factories opting to take advantage of the live trade.

Sharper trade

The sharper trade witnessed prices for some plainer-quality cattle in particular recording a significant improvement.

MartBids price analysis shows average prices for bullocks weighing 600kg-plus increasing by 10c/kg.

The top third of bullocks eased 10c/kg to average €4.36/kg, with top-quality lots in tighter supply, while the bottom third lifted 35c/kg on the week to average €3.69/kg.

Similarly, the bottom third of bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg increased in price by 25c/kg, while the average and top third were up 13c/kg on average.

This trend was also apparent in the 400kg to 500kg weight category, with the top third 35c/kg lower than last week, at €4.45/kg, while the bottom third of animals increased by 44c/kg to €3.72/kg.

Heifers and cows

George added that there was also less focus on age and weight limits, with the trade also boosted by the presence of a number of buyers sourcing cattle for export to Northern Ireland.

Quality heifers met a lively trade, with those weighing 500kg to 600kg up 10c/kg on the week and averaging €4.12/kg.

The average price paid for heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg was €4.18/kg, up 22c/kg on the week. This ranged from a top of €4.60/kg for the top third of heifers to an average of €3.67/kg for the bottom third of entries.

An entry of almost 100 dry cows averaged €2.79/kg, up 8c/kg, while the top third lifted 5c/kg to €3.28/kg and the bottom third were up 13c/kg to average €2.28/kg.

The trade was such that heavy Friesian cows topped the €3/kg mark in significant numbers.

Watch

The top price on the day of €3,900 (€4.31/kg) was paid for this 905kg Hereford-cross bullock born on 04/11/22.

Weighing 745kg, this Charolais-cross bullock born 17/03/23 sold for €3,380 (€4.54/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 08/03/23 and weighing 650kg sold for €2,970 (€4.57/kg).

This batch of three March 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross bullocks bred from the dairy herd averaged 665kg and sold for €2,800 (€4.21/kg).

Six Friesian bullocks born in early 2022 and weighing 669kg on average sold for €2,620 (€3.92/kg).

This batch of four Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks weighing 575kg and born 05/02/23 sold for €2,530 (€4.40/kg).

Weighing 525kg, this quality Limousin-cross bullock born 09/12/23 sold for €2,460 (€4.69/kg).

These three nice-quality Limousin heifers weighing 528kg and born 09/04/23 sold for €2,430 (€4.60/kg).

This batch of five February 2023-born Friesian bullocks weighing 600kg on average sold for €2,330 (€3.88/kg).

Eight top-quality Limousin-cross heifers born March 2023 and weighing 499kg sold for €2,300 (€4.61/kg).