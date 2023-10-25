This December 2022 born Charolais bull weighed 500kg and sold for £1,500 (€1,724) in Clogher mart this week

While this week’s BISS payment has brought more farmers out to the ringsides of the country’s marts, the cattle trade continues to be a little easier compared to the heights reached just over a month ago.

Weanlings in particular have continued to track downwards, with big numbers not helping the trade over the last two weeks.

Exporter activity around the bull weanling rings has reduced and this has meant the average quality weanling is back in price. Good quality weanlings are still a very solid trade, with farmer buyers now more active compared to a few weeks ago.

A number of exporters are understood to be lining up contracts for Libya, with the first of these shipments set to depart next week. It’s yet unclear as to how the war in Israel will affect the live trade, but at least one boatload is expected to depart within the next month.

The cull dairy cow remains under pressure, with some very poor prices seen for parlour cows – particularly in the south of the country this week.

Some factories have applied minimum residency periods for dairy cows, meaning that dealers cant kill cows straight away after purchase in marts, and this is having a knock on effect on the trade.

Prices of as low as 60 cent/kg were paid for some of these cows in the last week, with a lot of these poorer cows going home unsold in some cases.

Farmers would probably be better to dry off and hold for a few weeks to allow these cows warm up again and put on flesh before selling. All indications are that kill numbers will tighten, so 6-8 weeks could be a better time to sell.

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see that most categories of stock have seen a reduction in price this week, with plainer lighter cattle under the most pressure.

Plainer dairy cross cattle in the 500-600kg bracket are back 16 cent/kg this week. Top end heifers in the 400-600kg weight bracket remained a solid trade, with prices coming in at €2.89/kg for 400-500kg heifers and €2.96/kg for heifers in the 500-600kg bracket.

Lighter weanling bulls were also an easier trade, with average bulls in the 300-400kg weight bracket back by 9 cent/kg compared to last week’s trading.

Top end heifer weanlings in the 300-400kg weight bracket were also back by 10 cent/kg this week. Average quality heifer weanlings in the same weight bracket were back by 6 cent/kg

North of the border, there is a growing concern about the effect that a labour strike by vets who carry out animal health checks in NI beef factories. The proposed strike is expected to go ahead and will last for the full week.

This will have the effect that no cattle will be slaughtered next week in NI beef factories, and could cause a backlog of cattle to be killed over the next 2-3 weeks.

Speaking to NI mart managers this week there is some concern also for the live trade with the fleshed cull cow trade at particular risk.

The strike couldn’t be coming at a worse time, with a lot of farmers clearing sheds of beef cattle to house other cattle like suckler cows on their farms.