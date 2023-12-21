Approximately 1,200 farmers applied to the latest tranche of the Organic Farming Scheme. This brings the total number of farmers participating in the scheme to in the region of 5,200. There will now be pressure to get all farmers accepted, with the Government working towards ambitious targets of having 7.5% of the utilisable agricultural area (UAA) in Ireland farmed organically by 2027 and 10% of UAA farmed organically by 2030.
Approximately 1,200 farmers applied to the latest tranche of the Organic Farming Scheme. This brings the total number of farmers participating in the scheme to in the region of 5,200. There will now be pressure to get all farmers accepted, with the Government working towards ambitious targets of having 7.5% of the utilisable agricultural area (UAA) in Ireland farmed organically by 2027 and 10% of UAA farmed organically by 2030.
SHARING OPTIONS: