Farmers have dominated the ringside at recent calf sales, with exporters expected to become active by four weeks' time.

Farmer demand for calves is leading to a brisk mart trade for continental calves and heavier lots from the traditional breeds.

Calves near weaning are of particular interest to farmers, although there is some export activity around the ring, manager of Bandon Mart, Seán Dennehy, commented.

“It has been two years since we saw a lot of Friesian calves coming early. There was a good shot of Angus and Hereford at the beginning of last year and we are expecting to see the same this year,” he said.

On Monday, €290/head was paid for three Angus bull calves at 83kg in Bandon, while six weighing in at 61kg made €180.

Continental calves averaged €350 to €400/head, with the sale topping out at €600 for a 96kg Belgian Blue bull.

Strong Friesian bull calves with two or three weeks left on milk are also seeing strong farmer demand, while young calves are selling for €1/kg.