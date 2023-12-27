An increase in live calf exports is adding to a reduction in dairy males aged less than 12 months on farms on 1 November 2023. / Donal O' Leary

There were 83,547 fewer cattle on farms on 1 November 2023 compared to 1 November 2022, the latest Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) data shows.

The greatest change is 59,442 fewer six to 12 month old animals on farms while the decline in the suckler herd continues with 42,090 fewer cows (821,387) present.

The decline in dairy males is being driven by live exports of calves rising by 21% to exceed 200,000 head, along with increased use of beef genetics in dairy herds which is reflected in 25,408 more beef males in the six to 12 month category and 24,308 more beef females.

Cattle numbers will tighten in the longer term with 31,364 fewer beef animals and dairy males aged zero to three months.

Growth in the national dairy herd has slowed with 4,470 more cows (1,555,446) on farms and 13,708 fewer heifers (859,935).