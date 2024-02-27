Factories’ cattle throughput was up by 26,600 head in January 2024 when compared with the kill reported for the same month in 2023, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents a monthly rise in the cattle kill of almost 8% year on year and a jump of over 15% on January 2022’s slaughter numbers as a total of 165,600 cattle passed though factories last month.

The CSO reported that sheep slaughterings were up only 2.4% or slightly over 6,000 head in January 2024 when compared with the same month a year previous.

Carryover

This suggests that the large carryover of lambs into 2024 has yet to go through factories, as Bord Bia expected 40,000 extra lambs to be brought into the new year than had been on hand at the beginning of 2023.

The rise in January’s sheep throughput increases to 14% or 32,00 head when looking at this year versus 2022.

The number of pigs slaughtered also increased by 0.6% in January 2024 on the equivalent month’s kill one year ago.