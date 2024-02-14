In excess of 1,400 farmers were removed from the scheme in 2023, after they failed to become certified or apply to become an SBLAS member.

Some 1,305 of the 1,517 participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), who applied for extended Bord Bia deadline, became a member of the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by the 22 January 2024 deadline.

This leaves 212 farmers who initially applied to become a member of SBLAS by the deadline of 16 October 2023, but failed to become certified. These farmers will now face expulsion from the scheme.

Survey data

Thursday, 15 February 2024, is the final date to submit record-keeping and event-recording for the 2023 scheme year. For full payment under this action, all information must have been recorded by the end of November.

However, where between 80% and 100% of the required data was submitted, then a proportionate reduction based on the percentage of data submitted will have been applied to a participant’s payment.

If less than 80% of data was submitted, then the full payment for this action will have been withheld, plus a 10% penalty will have been applied.

This is calculated on the sum of money attributed to the action and it is important to note that it will now be reimbursed if the required data was submitted by 15 February 2024.

Data can be recorded through the ICBF portal or via hardcopy forms received from the ICBF.

Farmers with any outstanding information need to act quickly.

Queries for ICBF regarding the SCEP can be directed to query@icbf.com, or the HerdPlus office on 023-8820452.

The Department of Agriculture’s email address for SCEP correspondence is scep@agriculture.gov.ie, or you can call 057-8674422.