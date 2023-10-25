Some 1,469 farmers who applied for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) have been removed from the scheme after they failed to apply for Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme.

Farmers who had applied for SCEP and hadn’t signed up to the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) had until 16 October to apply for the accreditation.

“One of the eligibility requirements for participation in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is membership of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by 16 October 2023,” a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“A further extension to this was advised to participants in early October 2023, advising that participants who are not yet certified but who submit an SBLAS application by 16 October 2023, will remain in SCEP, subject to SBLAS certification being awarded by 22 January 2024,” they added.

The Department also confirmed that farmers who fall into this category will not receive a 2023 SCEP payment until Bord Bia confirms to the Department that they are certified under SBLAS.

“There are 1,469 SCEP participants who failed to apply to Bord Bia for SBLAS membership, or have applied and subsequently cancelled their SBLAS application by 16 October 2023.

“These participants will be removed from SCEP and no payment will issue for 2023 or subsequent years. Letters are issuing to affected participants over the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

Some 17,600 farmers remain in SCEP following the removal of those who did not meet the SBLAS requirement.

Letters

The letter which will issue to farmers state that the Department wrote to farmers in June and July 2023, reminding them of the eligibility criteria and that it sent text messages with a reminder of the condition in August and September.

“You have not met this eligibility criteria and you have been removed from the programme,” the letter states.

Farmers can review the decision within 21 days of the date on the letter, outlining why they should be included in the scheme.