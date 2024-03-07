Trade for most calves has remained steady, however, the market for shipping calves was extremely turbulent over the past week as sailings for livestock were cancelled due to bad weather.

This led to a dip in demand, as most exporters had stock on hand. As a result, the price range for those calves ran from as low as €5/head to €25/head late last week, with less paid in some circumstances. Trade improved slightly early this week.

Shipping calves sold for between €2 to €50 in Macroom Mart on Saturday, with manager Jerh O’Sullivan saying most of them sold at around €10 or €15 each.

“We had four shippers that were very active this week. Exporters got more active as sailing approached.

“It was a tough trade late last week, but the closer it got to the weekend the more prices improved. We only had six calves that got no bid out of 950, so trade has held well for other calves.”

Carnew Mart manager, David Quinn reported that the Wicklow mart is running on par with most other marts, in terms of numbers and trends.

Challenging

“The last fortnight has been challenging for the younger, lighter calf. An awful lot of lighter shipping calves made from €5 to €50, with most selling for between €20 to €40.

“I’d be hopeful that if the weather settles, we’ll see a stronger trade from now. The good strong Friesian for the home market was making from €50 to €70 mainly, but a few went as high as €120.”