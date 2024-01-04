The extended deadline for farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to become a member of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) is 22 January 2024. This deadline concerns a significant number of farmers, who had failed to receive certification by the initial deadline of 16 October 2023, but who had applied to become a member of the scheme.

It is critical to point out that farmers who fail to receive certification by the deadline will be removed from the scheme. The Bord Bia helpdesk can be contacted on 01-524-0410.

While on SCEP deadlines, the final date for submitting record-keeping and event-recording to ensure payment under these actions for the 2023 scheme year is 15 February 2024.

Data can be recorded through the ICBF portal, or via hardcopy forms received from the ICBF.

Queries for ICBF regarding the SCEP scheme can be directed to query@icbf.com or the HerdPlus office on 023-8820452. The Department of Agriculture’s email address for SCEP correspondence is scep@agriculture.gov.ie, or call 057-867-4422.