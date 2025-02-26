Marts across the country saw a sharp increase in calf numbers over the last week and this impacted prices for the main three breeds on offer, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price table. Friesian bulls between 10 and 20 days of age had €14/head knocked off their value compared to last week, however, their average price of €106/head is well ahead of the €50/head they traded for at the end of February 2024. Older Friesian bulls from three to six weeks of age saw €25/head knocked off their price, as they averaged €132/head, still considerably ahead of the €65/head price paid for them 12 months ago.

Traditional beef breeds experienced a dip in price too, as supply increased. Angus-cross bulls and heifers between three and six weeks of age sold for an average of €283/head and €222/head respectively, while Hereford-cross bulls averaged €294/head and heifers made €243/head.