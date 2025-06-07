Ten continental cattle died following a lightning strike in Cavan on Friday evening.

The incident happened in the Butlersbridge area of the county. The cattle, understood to be heifers, had sheltered under a tree.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning had been issued by Met Éireann for Cavan from around 4pm on Friday until 6pm.

In August of last year, a number of cattle were killed in a lightning strike near Gort, Co Galway.

In 2019, eight in-calf heifers will killed on a farm in Moneygall, Co Offaly after being struck by lightning. In this case, the cattle had taken shelter under a bush when the incident occurred.

Twenty-three cattle were killed in a lightning strike in Co Waterford in 2014. The animals were mostly Charolais crosses.

