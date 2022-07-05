A section of the crowd watching a livestock demo at the last beef open day in Grange in 2018. / Philip Doyle

BEEF2022, the Teagasc national beef open day, takes place on Tuesday in Teagasc, Grange, Co Meath.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’. The Irish beef industry faces huge challenges in relation to profitability, market disturbances, CAP reform, climate change policy and input price rises.

However, the market for grass-fed beef as a high-quality, sustainable human food protein source is strong.

Farmers attending the open day will get a chance to see the latest research being undertaken on the farm and how some of this research can be applied to their farms.

Technologies

The focus of BEEF2022 will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

Technologies in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be essential to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the Irish beef sector, which will form the focus of the day.

A key concern at present is the historically high input prices that have affected production costs for beef farms. The implications of these price rises and strategies to mitigate their impact on beef farms will be discussed.

Environment Village - Signpost Farms

Pathways to carbon neutrality will be outlined, along with the steps being taken by farmers to maintain and improve water quality, while managing biodiversity on beef farms.

Teagasc Grange anaerobic digestion research facility

Teagasc Grange has recently completed a pilot-scale anaerobic digestion (AD) plant and this, and associated research, will be available to visit on the day.

The aim of the Grange AD plant is to provide a demonstration opportunity for farmers, policy makers, consultants and service providers.

Live displays, demonstrations and workshops

There will be live displays in relation to low emissions slurry application, grazing management and health and safety throughout the day.

There will be demonstrations in relation to the use of protected urea fertilisers, reseeding and farm infrastructure.

Livestock from the various suckler and dairy-beef studies at Grange will be on display.

There will also be workshops on calf rearing, anti-microbial and anthelmintic resistance and two-year-old calving.

Forum

In the afternoon, there will be a forum on the sustainability of Irish beef farming.

Irish beef is known globally for its high standard of production and nutritional benefits with regard to human health.

It is predominantly grass-fed, pasture-raised and fully traceable from farm to fork.

Irish beef has a very low carbon footprint and farms are audited every 18 months with the aim of lowering it further.

Family-run beef farms are the backbone of rural communities in Ireland.

Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will address the forum, which is due to take place at 3pm.

Facilitated by Ivan Yates, the panel discussion will feature:

Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director.

Professor Alice Stanton, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and Devenish (Nutrition).

Michael Biggins, Future Beef farmer, Mayo.

Phelim O’Neill, Irish Farmers Journal.

For more information on the Teagasc open day, check out www.farmersjournal.ie during the day.

The Irish Farmers Journal livestock team will be on the ground at the event, bringing you the latest news and technical messages from the day.