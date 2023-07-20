Social Democrats leader, TD Holly Cairns, at home on her farm at Ardagh on Turk Head peninsula, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer was intrigued to know why Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns was given the stage unopposed on RTÉ’s Primetime last Thursday to react to the RTÉ Investigates exposé on dairy calf mistreatment, so I made some enquiries.

While the agri ministerial trio of Charlie McConalogue, Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon were unavailable, RTÉ approached the IFA for a spokesperson.

I gather IFA president Tim Cullinan was discussed but was already pencilled in to attend the Bandon derogation rally, while deputy president Brian Rushe was unavailable due to farm commitments.

I’m told the IFA offered its dairy policy executive Áine O’Connell, who has a PhD in dairy science and sits on the Department of Agriculture’s calf stakeholder forum.

However RTÉ declined. I’m told its editorial team didn’t want a staff member to debate a political leader.