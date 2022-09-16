Jack and Sean O’Brien of Aileach View Beltex, champion and reserve champion at the Beltex premier sale in August. The ram lamb sold for the top price of €2,850 to the Maher family, with the ewe lamb selling to Aeron James.

The Belgian Beltex Sheep Society will showcase an all-new stand at this year’s Ploughing.

The society’s committee members and breeders will be present on the stand over the three days to answer any questions farmers may have.

The Beltex is a terminal sire breed, sought after for its double muscle and hindquarters which are its outstanding feature, with the society noting the breed is unique for its high killout percentage and superb carcase quality.

Beltex can be crossed with any breed to improve lamb quality, ultimately leading to increased farm profit.

Farmers who use Beltex rams on their flocks will clearly see the benefits in the form of ease of lambing and lambing vigour at birth, minimising labour at lambing time.

Due to their high growth rates and high killout percentage, Beltex also reduces the time taken to slaughter when crossed on commercial ewes.

The society will also have information at the Ploughing about its upcoming sales, which take place on 29 September at Ballinasloe and 2 December in Tullamore.