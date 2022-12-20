Beltex champion Aileach View Goldielocks, with judge Declan Miley and Jack O'Brien, later sold for a top price of €1,300.

The sale of in-lamb gimmers, ewes and ewe lambs took place in Tullamore Mart, with renowned sheep breeder Declan Miley, from Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon elected as judge for the day.

Miley’s champion and reserve champion choices proved their worth when they were knocked down for the highest prices of the day.

Miley said that “this was a super female sale and the stock presented were superb”.

He awarded the overall champion to Jack O’Brien’s first-prized shearling ewe, Aileach View Goldielocks. The ewe, sired by Matt’s Ferrari, and scanned carrying a single to Ardstewert Geronimol, later sold for the top price of €1,300 to Amy Ryan, Shrule, Co Mayo.

Reserve champion on the day was first-placed ewe lamb Sheephaven Helen ET from Declan Robinson, Co Donegal. The classy ewe lamb, sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, later sold in the ring for €1,100 to Brian Mathews, Co Offaly.

John and Dudley Maher had success in the aged ewe category with Ballinakill Everything taking first prize.

Sired by Broughton Pound Stretcher and scanned in-lamb to Boherawillin Bascule, she later sold for €800 to Jimmy Burke, Co Mayo.

The sale that followed saw a strong clearance of the females forward selling to a top price of €1,300 with hogget ewes seeing a strong average of €689.

Reserve Beltex champion Sheephaven Helen ET, picture with judge Declan Miley and Declan Robinson. She sold for the second highest price of €1,100.

Other notable sale prices

Quarrymount Harvest Moon from Brian Mathews fetched €800 and was purchased by Pat O’Neill, Co Cork.

Lots 16 and 18 from Jock O’Brien’s Aileach View flock sold for €820 and €720, purchased by Tom Feehan, Co Mayo, and Pat O’Malley, Co Galway, respectively.

Lots 31 and 32 from Alan and Sean Cuddy’s Aughduff flock sold for €750 and €760 to Laois farmers Jason Bourke and Patrick Hogan, respectively.

Lot 36 from John and Dudley Maher sold for €850 to Ed and Sheena McCarthy, Co Cork.