The sale of in-lamb gimmers, ewes and ewe lambs took place in Tullamore Mart, with renowned sheep breeder Declan Miley, from Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon elected as judge for the day.
Miley’s champion and reserve champion choices proved their worth when they were knocked down for the highest prices of the day.
Miley said that “this was a super female sale and the stock presented were superb”.
He awarded the overall champion to Jack O’Brien’s first-prized shearling ewe, Aileach View Goldielocks. The ewe, sired by Matt’s Ferrari, and scanned carrying a single to Ardstewert Geronimol, later sold for the top price of €1,300 to Amy Ryan, Shrule, Co Mayo.
Reserve champion on the day was first-placed ewe lamb Sheephaven Helen ET from Declan Robinson, Co Donegal. The classy ewe lamb, sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, later sold in the ring for €1,100 to Brian Mathews, Co Offaly.
John and Dudley Maher had success in the aged ewe category with Ballinakill Everything taking first prize.
Sired by Broughton Pound Stretcher and scanned in-lamb to Boherawillin Bascule, she later sold for €800 to Jimmy Burke, Co Mayo.
The sale that followed saw a strong clearance of the females forward selling to a top price of €1,300 with hogget ewes seeing a strong average of €689.
Other notable sale prices
