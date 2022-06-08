This April 2018-born cow sold with her January 2022-born bull calf for €4,300.

It was both a sad and poignant occasion on Saturday 28 May in Carnaross Mart where a dispersal sale took place for the late Brian McKiernan.

Brian recently lost his battle with cancer and the difficult decision to disperse the herd was made.

Brian was a cattle man through and through and would talk bulls and go back generations in animals when you met him at sales.

He had spent his life building up his herd of Charolais cattle and, in recent years, they had been joined by Limousin, Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle.

Top price

The Charolais breed formed the majority of the sale and it was a Charolais cow that hit the top price of the sale.

Pottlereagh Nora, originally bred by the Hughes family from outside Cootehill, Co Cavan, hit €7,400 towards the end of the sale.

The April 2017-born cow sold with her February-born heifer calf at foot. Nora is by Hari Kari, going back to a Cavelands Fenian cow and came with a four-star replacement index of €87.

Next in line was the much-anticipated February 2022-born embryo transfer (ET) heifer calf Bellingham Theresa ET.

She is by Pirate, going back to the Major-sired Lisnage Gabby ET, whose dam was the famous Lisnagre Simone ET.

She was knocked down to an online bidder at €5,350.

Stacks of breeding

Rattigan Lizzy ET had stacks of breeding behind her. The January 2015-born cow is by Blelack Digger and out of the Grimaldi-sired Liscally Diamond ET.

She came with a five-star replacement index of €174 and sold with her March-born bull and heifer twins by Dereskit Rasputin for €4,750.

Bellingham Genie, an October 2011-born cow, sold with her March-born heifer calf at foot. Genie is by Pirate and her calf is by CF52 and she was sold at €4,350.

Tonyglasson Moire ET, a September 2016-born cow by Burradon Talisman, sold with her January-born Fiston-sired bull calf at foot for €4,000.

Aberdeen Angus

In the smaller Aberdeen Angus section, Bellingham Shona hit the highest price. This March 2019-born Friarstown Ideal Pete daughter goes back to a Netherton Mr Brazilian-sired cow.

She was sold with her February 2022-born Intelagri Matteo ET-sired bull calf. She has a replacement index of €124 and was knocked down at €4,600.

Next up was the April 2018-born Aberdeen Angus cow Mullawn Rose. She is by Netherton Americano, going back to a Bohey Jasper dam.

She sold with her January-born bull calf at foot and was hammered down at €4,300.

Bohey Jasper genetics were in the money again when Mount Murray Bess hit €4,050.

This April 2012-born cow is by Bohey Jasper and she sold with her January-born Intelagri Matteo ET-sired heifer calf at foot.

Liosanuisce Julie, a February 2017-born cow sired by Lis Brendan, sold with her February-born Intelagri Matteo-sired heifer calf at foot for €3,850.

Limousin section

A top of €4,200 was paid in the smaller Limousin section in the sale.

Bellingham Mary, an October 2017-born cow sired by Ronick Hawk going back to a Rocky dam, had a replacement index of €61.

She was served to Gerryguillon Phoenix and due to calve at the end of May.

Hereford

A top price of €4,200 was seen in the Hereford section.

Cunaboy Jacqueline, a July 2016-born cow sired by Gaegboro Morgan, sold with her October 2021-born Allowdale Rambo-sired heifer calf at foot.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Carnaross Mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “There was super demand for both commercial and pedigree cattle at the sale and it was great to see farmers coming out to support the McKiernan family."

For more photos, see this week's Irish Farmers Journal.