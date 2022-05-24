An ET pedigree Charolais calf sired by Goldstar Echo included in the Bellingham dispersal sale.

The Bellingham Herd prefix is well-known at pedigree shows and sales over the last 20 years.

Brian and Frances McKernan built up herds of Charolais, Limousin, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle.

Unfortunately, due to health reasons, the McKiernan family has taken the difficult decision to disperse the entire herd.

The Charolais breed is Brian’s first love and there are over 20 pedigree Charolais cows, heifers and weanlings included in the sale.

Brian concentrated on AI use in the pedigree herd over the years and there are animals sired by Pirate, Doonally New, Goldstar Echo and Fiston included in the sale.

Bellingham dispersal.

There are also nine pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows included, along with five pedigree Limousin animals and two pedigree Herefords.

There are also 14 commercial cows with calves at foot included in the sale. The sale takes place in Carnaross Mart on Saturday 28 May at 12.30pm.

Animals will be available for viewing in the mart on the morning of the sale.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Brian said: “It was a very difficult decision to call the sale after years building up the herd. The cattle aren’t pushed or fed for sale and it’s a great opportunity to purchase genuine cattle in their working clothes.”

For sales enquiries and a sales catalogue, contact Padraig McElroy on 087-709 6611.