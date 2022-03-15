Improved grazing infrastructure such as seen here on Clement Lynch's farm has improved output from grazed grass and reduced concentrate usage.\ Houston Green

The hill and upland participants in the Northern Ireland Hill Sheep Programme recorded positive performance in 2021, with a marginal increase in farmgate prices neutralising higher input costs.

A portion of the higher input costs was also negated by the farms continuing to focus on improving grassland management and silage quality to reduce exposure to concentrate costs.

This will be increasingly important in 2022 given the escalation in concentrate and fertiliser costs.

With this in mind, all farms are reviewing their farm plans with programme adviser Senan White to identify any areas where costs can be limited without adversely affecting productivity and output.

Clement Lynch, Co Derry

Clement’s system is mainly an upland enterprise where crossbred ewes are run and a hill enterprise comprising 150 hill ewes.

The average number of ewes farmed in 2021 increased by about 35 head. Output per ewe remained similar, however, as unfortunately a health issue at lambing linked to E coli triggered higher lamb mortality.

The number of lambs brought to factory finish was unchanged as was the average price but this hides the fact that more lambs were finished off grass at lighter weights.

The higher store lamb price also reflects a stronger lamb available for sale and a stronger market.

Dermot McAleese, Co Antrim

Dermot’s system can be best described as 60% to 70% hill grazing and the balance a mixture of upland and lowland grazing. Output per ewe increased in 2021 on the back of higher farmgate prices and an improved litter size. Variable costs also trended in the right direction leading to a significant increase in the gross margin per ewe.

The level of concentrate fed per ewe is helped by a combination of reduced concentrates fed to Scottish Blackface ewes and also a focus on making excellent-quality silage for feeding in late pregnancy.

This will continue to be a focus in 2022 to reduce exposure to rising concentrate costs.

Peter and Karol McCaughan, Co Antrim

The McCaughans’ farm contains the largest area of hard hill grazing with a flock of sheep operated on the sole basis of regenerating itself and maintaining this ground in good agricultural condition. This dilutes down the figures shown below with the farm also operating an upland flock comprising Scottish Blackface and crossbred ewes.

Peter and Karol have successfully improved the weight and quality of store lambs available for sale and this is contributing to higher returns in 2021. The duo have been working hard on getting on top of underlying health issues and are now seeing the benefits with the average scanning percentage in a much healthier position this season.

James McCay, Co Tyrone

James’s system is split approximately 50:50 between hill and upland grazing. James has achieved significant improvements in the grazing infrastructure on the farm and sward productivity in particular in recent years.

Output from the crossbred flock of ewes has improved and as reported in recent weeks the only downside is continued high barren rates in Scottish Blackface ewes. This is part of the reason for the higher vet costs in the last two years with an extensive health programme in place.

The improved grazing infrastructure has helped increase the number of lambs drafted for slaughter and like the other farms the quality of store lambs has improved.