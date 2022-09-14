Benn Agri is an agent for Alstrong Engineering, the Galway based manufacturer, and will display its aerator and Auctus seeder.

Tipperary-based machinery dealership Benn Agri is set to return to the Ploughing, displaying the latest kit from several Irish and overseas manufacturers.

Starting off with slurry equipment, the dealer is the main supplier of Cri-Man for the Irish market and has been for the past eight years.

It will showcase the latest range of umbilical pumps, slurry separators and mixers on show. The dealer also handles Mandals and Snaptite umbilical slurry hosing.

The Auctus is a 3m unit designed to sow seed into ploughed ground, burnoff or existing pasture in a one-pass solution.

The unit has two rows of hydraulically controlled sprung levelling boards, a spiked drum fitted with 80mm blades, followed by two rows of hydraulically controlled 12mm tines.

Finally, the 560mm prismatic roller covers the seed, consolidating the seedbed. Alstrong uses the Kildare-manufactured Doyle pneumatic seeder.

For the first time, the dealer will display a range of grass harrows, front rippers and a prototype one-pass grass seeder manufactured by Alan Ward Engineering in Castlecomer.