Bergmann machines fitted with Isobus can now share GPS, machine and job data via the online platform, agrirouter.

Following on from Bergmann showcasing its patented V-Spread spreader unit with spreading widths of up to 30m (material dependant), the V-Spread is now available on the firms TSW 2140 E low bed universal spreader.

The combination of the transversely arranged V-shaped discs to the spreaders driving direction and their larger diameter makes for a more even material distribution over the discs and therefore better distribution on the field.

Bergmann claims that the V-Spread setup has a number of advantages over standard spreaders.

These include:

Greater working widths with no effect on spread pattern.

Fewer passes per area and therefore less soil compaction.

Use of tram lines also possible at more than 24m.

Increased throughput.

Reduced spreader wear through fewer passes.

Instead of chain drive, the V-Spread features the tilling roller cardan drive, ensuring a more quiet operation and reduced maintenance.

The larger diameter V-shaped discs of the V-Spread unit ensure a more even material distribution up to 30m.

Bergmann says it is the only manufacturer on the market offering such a drive system right through from its smallest 8t spreader right up to its 34t model.

Exact distribution and variable rate

The ExaRate system is an optional weighing compensation system integrated within the Isobus software.

ExaRate works by continually monitoring the weight reduction during spreading and compares it to the set distribution rate (t/ha).

As result, the system continually adjusts the actual distribution quantity to meet the set application rate.

ExaRate continuously adjusts the actual distribution quantity to meet the set application rate.

Expected to be available for the next season, Bergmann said it expects the ExaRate option to prove popular among customers spreading expensive and more sensitive materials such as lime, poultry manure and sewage sludge.

Bergmann’s control concept also allows Variable Rate Control (VRC) using prescription maps.

Other spreader innovations

Among other innovations, Bergmann has manufactured a small pilot series of its revised lower tailgate for the TSW 5210 S/W series of universal spreaders and higher series models.

Adjustments on standard models will still be done manually but now by means of a single central adjustment spindle rather than one at either side.

The hydraulic option leaves adjustments that they can be done from the driver’s seat.

The new shape of the spread pattern limiter makes for more exact headland spreading.

The German manufacturer has also tweaked the shape of the spread pattern limiter for more exact headland spreading.

All Bergmann machines that feature the optional Isobus function as well as a CCI 800, 1200 or other Isobus and agrirouter compatible terminals they can transmit GPS, machine and job data via agrirouter – a generic web-based platform for data exchange between machines and agricultural software of different makes.