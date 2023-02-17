Senior and overall supreme champion Bernish Samson, bred by Kieran McCrory, that sold for 8,500gns (€9,105.52). / Alfie Shaw

On Monday 13 February, the British Limousin Cattle Society held its annual spring show and sale in Dungannon Farmers Market, which saw Limousin bulls sell to highs of 8,500gns (€9,105.52).

With a number of commercial suckler farmers active around the ring, the sale saw a 63% clearance rate of bulls that sold to an average price of £3,641 (€4,095.39).

The June 2021-born Bernish Samson was the bull marching his way to the top call of the day when he was selected by judge Andrew Ewing junior as the senior male champion and the supreme overall champion, before taking the sales ring by storm and selling for 8,500gns (€9,105.52).

The Ampertain Elgin son was bred by Kieran McCrory from Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone, and is out of the homebred dam Bernish Missyfortune.

Intermediate champion Spage Sidney, bred by Paul Campbell, that sold for 4,450gns (€4,767).

The intermediate champion Spage Sidney sold for the second-highest price of the day, when the hammer fell at 4,450gns (€4,767).

The July 2021-born bull was bred by Paul Campbell from Carnlough, Co Antrim, and was sired by Gleneagle Icon and is out of a Plumtree Fantastic daughter.

Following the other champions, the reserve junior champion Claragh Spartacus, which was brought forward for sale by JD Rainey from Kilrea, Co Derry, sold for the next highest price of 3,900gns (€4,177.83).

The August 2021-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Majestic and is out of a Wilodge Cerberus dam.

Other prices

There were two lots that sold at 3,600gns (€3,849.91) and the first to secure this was father and son duo Keith and Stephen Williamson, Benburb, Co Tyrone, with Blackwater Sportsman.

The May 2021-born bull was selected in the pre-sale show as the reserve senior and reserve supreme champion and was sired by Whinfellpark Lomu and was bred from a Larkhill Julius daughter.

Reserve junior champion, Claragh Spartacus bred by JD Rainey that sold for 3,900gns (€4,177.83).

Junior champion Ashview Squire, bred by Victor and Stephen Keys from Dromore, Co Tyrone, was the second bull to secure 3,600gns.

Standing as one of the youngest bulls catalogued, the September 2021-born bull was sired by Lodge Hamlet and is out of a Swarland Eddie-sired dam.

'Great turnout'

Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club chair Brian McAuley told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The February sale attracted a great turnout of bulls, which were very capable of breeding quality carcases for today’s commercial market.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Ewing Jnr for giving up his time to travel from Scotland and for placing the strong classes in a very professional manner.

"There was a good turnout of spectators and buyers around the sales ring and many of the lots on offer attracted interest from online bidders.”