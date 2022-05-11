When it comes to choosing the perfect broad spectrum weed killer for grazing pastures, Forefront T offers the highest level of control.

Weed-infested grazing pastures are now approaching the stage for an effective herbicide control programme.

When it comes to choosing the perfect broad spectrum herbicide, Forefront T delivers the highest level of control for farmers seeking to clean pastures of a wide spectrum of weeds.

Manufactured by Corteva Agriscience and distributed on the Irish market by Whelehan Crop Protection, Forefront T contains two chemicals, aminopyralid and triclopyr.

This powerful combination makes it the perfect choice for docks, thistles and nettles as well as a range of other weeds such as buttercups, chickweed and dandelions. It is also ideal for ragwort.

In the video below, Chris Maughan, technical manager with Whelehan Crop Protection, outlines how to get the most from your application of Forefront T.

Timing is crucial

Timing of the spray is crucial to the success of your herbicide programme, explained Chris.

“With systemic herbicides such as Forefront T, best control is achieved from spraying when weeds are actively growing and before they flower.

“If weeds are gone beyond these stages, it is best to top them and spray with Forefront T after three to four weeks regrowth, when they should be at the perfect stage for the most effective kill,” advised Chris.

Apply Forefront T as a single application at two litres/ha in a minimum 200 litres water/ha.

It is important to keep livestock off the pasture for seven days after spraying.

Best results are achieved by spraying with Forefront T when ragwort is in the rosette stage and during a period of active growth with temperatures above 10°C.

Forefront T Perfect for Ragwort

Forefront T is the perfect herbicide for controlling the noxious weed ragwort, which can be lethal to livestock, explained Chris.

“A biennial plant, ragwort grows as a rosette in the first year. In the second year, the rosette sends up one or more leafy unbranched stems which produce numerous flower heads. These can grow up to 1 metre in height.

“Spraying with Forefront T is the best route to effective control. Apply the herbicide when the ragwort is in the rosette stage and during a period of active growth with warm temperatures - above 10°C.

“Animals should be kept off pasture until the ragwort has completely disappeared. This can normally take around three weeks but when the plant starts to produce a stem it could take up to eight weeks for it to die,” advised Chris.

