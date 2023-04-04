A classic example where chickweed has killed the grass in a new reseed, resulting in an opportunity for docks and other weeds to germinate.

According to weed control specialist Chris Maughan, the mild conditions for most of the winter provided a perfect haven for weed infestation in new reseeds.

“Chickweed is once again a big problem. I have seen a couple of fields in recent weeks where the chickweed has smothered out large tracts of the new pasture.

If these fields are not sprayed, the chickweed will continue to flourish and other weeds such as docks, thistles and buttercups will germinate. The end result will be a very poor pasture,” said Chris, who is technical manager with Whelehan Crop Protection.

Docks are also a serious problem in new reseeds. Chris Maughan stressed the importance of controlling them at the seedling stage. Otherwise, the roots can grow up to a metre deep and will devastate grass yields.

If docks are not controlled at the seedling stage, they will devastate a new reseed. Both Pastor Trio and Envy are highly effective on seedling docks.

Pastor Trio is the perfect solution

Pastor Trio is the ideal herbicide for controlling weeds in new reseeds. Manufactured by Corteva Agriscience, it contains the three active ingredients, florasulam, fluroxypyr and clopyralid and is imbued with the most advanced weed control technology.

The cocktail of these three powerful ingredients ensures a very wide spectrum of weed control in reseeded pasture.

As well as controlling chickweed and docks, it is also powerful on a wide range of other weeds, including thistles, dandelions, buttercups and plantain. It is also effective on annual weeds such as redshank, charlock, mayweed and fumitory.

It should be applied to reseeded pasture at one litre/ha in 200l of water.

Envy is highly effective

Envy, another herbicide from the Corteva Agriscience stable, is an effective option in controlling weeds in reseeded pasture.

It is powerful on the same range of weeds as Pastor Trio, with the exception of thistles.

Where thistles are not among the dominant weeds, Envy, applied at one litre/ha in 200l of water, will give excellent control.

This picture, taken two years after reseeding, demonstrates how docks, if not controlled, can dominate a new pasture.

Excluding Clover from the Mixture

With clover susceptible to Pastor Trio, Envy and other systemic herbicides that kill broad-leaved weeds and the availability of clover-safe herbicides severely limited, an increasing number of farmers are now sowing ryegrass only and then over-sowing the clover after the weeds have been killed.

Chris Maughan said that while many dairy farmers may have to include clover in the original mixture as part of the nitrates derogation, it will make economic sense to kill the weeds and reintroduce the clover.

“Where weeds account for 20% or more of the grazing area in a recently reseeded pasture, it will pay to control them with Pastor Trio or Envy and reintroduce the clover into a clean sward,” advised Chris.

The clover can be over-sown three months after Pastor Trio or Envy are applied.

Guidelines for over-sowing clover

The practice of over-sowing clover has been developed by Teagasc Mooerepark and the following are guidelines for best results.

Mix the clover at 5kg/ha with PK fertiliser and spread at 2.5 bags/ha in two runs at right angles to each other.

The use of a quad bike fitted with a slug pellet applicator can also be an effective method of broadcasting the clover seed.

Around 7,500 gallons/ha of fairly watery slurry should be applied after broadcasting the clover seed. This will help to wash in the seed and seal the ground in order to lower moisture loss.

Weed Control in Spring Reseeds

For farmers planning reseeding of pastures over the coming months, weed control should be an integral part of the reseeding programme.

Depending on the weeds present, a post-emergent application of Pastor Trio or Envy will result in a weed-free sward and allow the new grass to tiller out, ensuring the sward can reach its full potential.

Pastor Trio and Envy can be applied from the third leaf visible stage of the grass.

