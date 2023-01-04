Father and son John and Rory Best from Co Armagh who run the Loughan's Aberdeen Angus herd are holding an online production sale through Marteye and Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales on 6 and 7 January.

The sale includes a number of cow and calf outfits, in-calf heifers and maiden heifers as well as a team of 11 pedigree bulls.

The herd is fully performance recorded, AFBI herd health accredited and all stock on offer are vaccinated against BVD, Lepto and IBR.

The Bests will open their farm on Thursday 5 January between 1pm and 8pm for a viewing to give potential customers the chance to view the stock at Acton House Farm being put forward for sale

Loughan's Aberdeen Angus production sale by Rory and John Best

Buyers are already showing strong interest with one March 2020-born in-calf heifer sired by Rawburn Bannockburn daughter out of a Liss Mars M242 dam and due to calve in March 2023.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, John Best said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the following 22 females and 11 males for sale. There are a mix of cows and calves, in-calf heifers and maidens as well as 11 pedigree bulls with their figures such as easy calving are all in their favour. We liked the idea of the online sale because you don’t have to move the stock off farm and therefore, you’re not affecting the animals' health status.”

The online-only production sale will fully close on Saturday 7 January.